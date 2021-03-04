Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $353,115.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $112,468.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,245 shares of company stock worth $8,015,160. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.