Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 25,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $958,646.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,343.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,245 shares of company stock worth $8,015,160 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.