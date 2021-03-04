Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,245 shares of company stock worth $8,015,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

