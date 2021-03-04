Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,197,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.01% of Healthcare Services Group worth $230,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.