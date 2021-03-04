Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Heartland Express worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heartland Express by 216.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

