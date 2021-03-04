Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Heartland Financial USA worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HTLF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

