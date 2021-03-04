Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.91. 1,765,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,374,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 708,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.