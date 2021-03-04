Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.91. 1,765,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,374,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.
About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
