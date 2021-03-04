Hedget Market Cap Tops $12.17 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for about $6.95 or 0.00014383 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $939,781.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00475583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00084305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052636 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

