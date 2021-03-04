HEICO Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

HEI opened at $126.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36. HEICO has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.