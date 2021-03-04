HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.97

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 57953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.