Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $162.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $164.66 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $171.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $677.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $692.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $720.28 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $733.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

