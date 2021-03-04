Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.53. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

