Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $388.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07), but opened at GBX 375 ($4.90). Helical shares last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.17), with a volume of 41,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The firm has a market cap of £479.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.77.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

