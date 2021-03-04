HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLLGY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

