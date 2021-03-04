HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $1,807.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.78 or 1.00019096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00090017 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003560 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,870,736 coins and its circulating supply is 260,735,586 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

