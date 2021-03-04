Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.17

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.43. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 23,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

