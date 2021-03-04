Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €83.32 ($98.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,671 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.53. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.