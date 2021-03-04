Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €99.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting €83.32 ($98.02). The company had a trading volume of 491,671 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of €86.70 and a 200 day moving average of €88.53.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

