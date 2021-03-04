Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of HENOY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 12,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
