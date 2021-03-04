Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 6.9%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 9,643,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,103,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEPA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,700 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.