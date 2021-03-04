Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $89.11 on Thursday. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Herc by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

