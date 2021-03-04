Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 192,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

