Hermez Network Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00010231 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $991,548.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

