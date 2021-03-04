HEROcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $234,251.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 98.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $234,251.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.34 or 0.00754572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043586 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.