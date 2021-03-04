Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Down 7.2%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.93 and last traded at $166.88. 551,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 89,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

