Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hess worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

