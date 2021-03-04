Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.96

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 54755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.