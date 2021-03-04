Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $29,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

