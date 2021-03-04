HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 6.9%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 5,609,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,079,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

