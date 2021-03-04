HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. HEXPOL AB has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

