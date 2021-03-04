Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HFRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 525,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.