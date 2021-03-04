HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Down 17%

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) shares were down 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 585,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 332,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

In related news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $77,420.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock worth $256,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

