HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Shares of LHX opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

