HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

