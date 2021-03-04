HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.31 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 261,310 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $551.23 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

