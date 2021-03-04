HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 19,729 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

