Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

