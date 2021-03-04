Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Up 90.2% in February

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the January 28th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 628.8 days.

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

