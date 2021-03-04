Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

HGV stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.