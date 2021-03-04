Hive 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.53 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $113.99 million and $6.53 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,008,161 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.