Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $704,161.81 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $704,161.81 and $886.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

