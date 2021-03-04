HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in February

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. HMN Financial has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HMN Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in HMN Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

