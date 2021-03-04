Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIHI opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10. Holiday Island has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

