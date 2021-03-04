Holo One Day Volume Reaches $65.98 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Holo has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $395.77 million and approximately $65.98 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.12 or 0.00742025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043202 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,932,356,636 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.