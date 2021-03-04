Home Point Capital (HMPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last three months.

Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

