HOMIHELP (HOMI) Tops One Day Volume of $41,135.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $41,135.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00476815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00487462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052069 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.