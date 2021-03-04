Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 532,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 353,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $440.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.
