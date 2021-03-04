Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 532,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 353,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $440.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.