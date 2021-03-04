Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,408.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $16,408.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00477994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00078456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00084453 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00495338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

