Honest (HNST) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $17,602.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.44 or 0.00468452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00077568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00083316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.00469057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00051211 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.