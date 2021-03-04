HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,526.50

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $266,526.50 and approximately $264,302.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

